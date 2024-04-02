NOW OPEN
Detroit Koney Hiram
Munchies
Seasoned Fries
Perfectly seasoned house fries$4.50
Chili Fries
House-seasoned Fries with delicious chili on top.$5.99
Cheese Fries
House-seasoned fries with your choice of cheese drizzled right on top.$5.99
Chili Cheese Fries
A must-try is our Chili Cheese Fries. Nothing tastes better when you have the munchies! Our house-made seasoned fries with your choice of cheese, melted, sliced, or shredded. Smothered with our mouthwatering chili.$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of tasty strips of sweet potatoes deep fried$5.95
I-20 Fries
Seasoned fries, braised pork belly tossed in habanero pepper bacon jam, Gouda shreds, pickled onions, scallions, ranch! Sub for beef brisket if you don’t eat Pork!$14.25
Hot Honey Mozzarella Sticks
7 pieces of breaded mozzarella sticks tossed in a hot honey sauce$8.99
Chesse Nachos$5.99
Nachos Grande
Fresh Tortilla chips heaped with Detroit chili sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, Pico, Serrano peppers, scallions, and sour cream$13.25
Wings
Single Dogs
Plain Hot Dog$5.00
Loose (Chopped) Burger
Seasoned ground beef served loose on a steamed bun, topped with our signature Detroit chili, onions,and mustard— a true coney lsland classic$5.50
Single Koney$6.00
Single Koney Slaw Dog$7.00
Chili Cheese Dog
Classic chili cheese dog with your choice of cheese$7.00
ATL Dog
Chili, Onions, Mustard, Slaw, and Cheese - just the way AT-Aliens like it!$8.00
Spicy Dog
All Beef hot dog topped with Grilled onions, Fresh Serrano peppers, Siracha Aioli, Red Pepper Flakes$8.00
fRESH Dog
All Beef hot dog topped with our house-made Cole Slaw, cucumber, and jalapeno cilantro sauce$8.00
BBQ Dog
All beef hot dog topped with Pico de galo, our seasoned fries, and BBQ Sauce drizzled on top$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Side Toppings and Sauces
Side Chili (4 oz)
Right from the "D" - go ahead and try you some$2.50
Side Liquid (Squeeze) Cheese (4 oz)$2.00
Side Diced Onions
Add that Crunch!$0.75
Side Jalapeños/Serranos
Add that Kick!$0.75
Side Pico De Galo$0.75
Side House Ranch$0.50
Side BBQ Sauce$0.50
Side Honey Mustard$0.50
Side Hot Honey$1.00
Side Lemon Pepper Butter Sauce$1.00
Side Spicy Lemon Pepper Butter Sauce$1.00
Side Garlic Aioli$0.75
Side Sriracha Aioli$0.75
Side Serrano Aioli$0.75
Combos
D1 | Detroit Classic
2 Koney Dogs - which includes chili, mustard, and onion paired with chili cheese fries with your choice of cheese. Go ahead and add onions and jalapenos for an extra kick!$16.99
D2 | Detroit Plain
Indulge in the savory satisfaction of (2) premium all-beef kosher hot dogs with no toppings, served alongside a generous portion of house seasoned fries$14.00
D3 | Koney Slaw Dog
Savor the flavor with (2) Detroit-style Koney dogs, with chili, mustard, onion, and topped with our house made vegan coleslaw. Together with our perfectly seasoned house fries.$16.99
D4 | Quick Bite
Have a bite of (1) all-beef hot dog served with our house fries. Simple. That's it.$9.00
D5 | Just the Dogs
Simplify your craving with a hearty duo of (2) all-beef hot dogs, generously topped with chili, mustard, and onion fixings minus the extra carbs.$11.50
Build Your Own Dog
Start with our Certified Angus Beef hot dog and make it your own. Load up with unlimited toppings and choose from a variety of signature sauces for endless flavor combinations$5.00
Motown Wings & Chili Cheese Fries
10 Seasoned to perfection wings paired with crispy Detroit-made chili cheese fries$16.99
Wings & Regular Fries
10 wings seasoned to perfection with seasoned fries$14.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, marinated grilled chicken, boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese. Served with ranch and a slice of warm pita bread.$14.99
Motor City Yero (Gyro)
Sliced lamb served on pita bread with shredded lettuce, fresh tomatoes, onions, and creamy tzatziki sauce.$14.95
Cheese Burger Combo$12.99
Big Back Coney Burger
Smash burger patty topped with Detroit-style chili, liquid cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce and our house-made smoky melt sauce. Comes with fries.$14.99
Heavy Hitter Burger
A bold double-stacked burger with bacon, Gouda cheese, American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and our signature sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with Fries.$15.99
Tuna Melt
A classic everywhere; house made tuna salad and melted Gouda cheese, on buttered Texas toast$13.75
Down South BLT
Bacon, Habanero Bacon jam, shredded lettuce, tomato, topped with smoky chipotle mayo on griddled Texas toast.$11.99
Grilled Chicken Pita
Seasoned fresh, grilled chicken wrapped in warm pita bread, layered with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and garlic aioli.$14.99
Chicken Tender Pita
Crispy fried chicken tenders tucked in warm pita bread with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and house made ranch dressing.$14.99
BBQ Ranch Pita
Golden fried chicken tenders tossed in smoky BBQ sauce, wrapped in warm pita bread with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and our house-made ranch.$14.25
A-La-Carte
Better Made Chips
Better Made Snack Chips - made in Detroit. Picture does NOT represent the actual product you will receive. It will either be BBQ or Plain Chips. NO Special Request will be given for Online Orders.$2.00
Side Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions$5.50
Side Coleslaw$1.50
Side Pita Bread$2.00
Side Texas Toast$1.50
Smoked Beef Brisket Chili$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Loaded Potato Soup$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
Water
Faygo
Crisp and refreshing Faygo Pop. Picture does NOT represent exact flavor you will receive. Could be Grape, Red, or Orange. No special Requests on Pop/Soda flavors for Online Orders.$1.50
Vernors$1.50
Coke$3.25
Diet Coke$3.25
Coke Zero$3.25
Sprite$3.25
Fanta Strawberry$3.25
Root Beer$3.25
Ginger Ale$3.25
Fresh Lemonade$3.25
Arnold Palmer$3.25
Unsweetened Tea$3.25
Sweet Tea$3.25
Detroit Lions Punch$3.25
The Incredible Hulk
Sweet Lemonade and Blue Kool Aid mixed together for one addictive punch!!$3.25
Desserts
Specials
Tuesday Nacho Special
Every Tuesday! Fresh fried nachos, Detroit style Chili, liquid cheese, lettuce, pico, Serrano peppers, sour cream, with your choice of drink$12.75
Wednesday Tenders Special
6 Tenders, Fries and a choice of Soft Drink of your choice$12.75
Thursday Cheeseburger Special
Single Cheeseburger with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, ketchup and mayo, fries and your choice of soft drink$12.75
Friday Wing Special$13.50