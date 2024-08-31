Detroit Koney GA Metro Atlanta
Featured Items
- D1 | Detroit Classic
Experience the iconic taste of Detroit's classic Koney dog with our mouthwatering (2) hot dogs smothered in savory chili, tangy mustard, and crisp onions. Accompanied by a side of our irresistible chili cheese fries, For an extra kick, elevate your dish with your choice of onions or jalapenos for just $0.50 more.$17.00
- D9 | Wings & Chili Cheese Fries$20.00
- Lions Punch - Kool-Aid$6.00
Combo Meals
- D2 | Detroit Plain
Indulge in the savory satisfaction of (2) premium all-beef kosher hot dogs with no toppings, served alongside a generous portion of house seasoned fries$13.00
- D3 | West End Turkey Loose Burger
Indulge in the healthier and flavorful (2) Turkey Loose Burgers. Two buns filled with Ground Turkey Meat, Chilli, special sauce, and onion toppings. Followed by a side of seasoned house fries.$17.00
- D4 | little d
Enjoy (2) plain, juicy hot dogs alongside a delectable side of chili cheese fries, ensuring everey bite is bursting with savory satisfaction. Add sweet onions for $.50$15.00
- D5 | Detroit Koney Slaw Dog
Savor the flavor with our signature offering: (2) Detroit-style Koney dogs, adorned with chili, mustard, onion, and topped with our delectable house made vegan coleslaw. together with our perfectly seasoned house fries.$17.00
- D6 | Quick Bite
Have a bite of (1) all-beef hot dog served with our house fries. Simple. That's it.$9.50
- D7 | Just the Dogs
Simplify your craving with a hearty duo of (2) all-beef hot dogs, generously topped with chili, mustard, and onion fixings minus the extra carbs.$11.00
- D8 | Chili Cheese Nachos
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food experience with our signature dish: 1 juicy hot dog, expertly chopped and served on top of a generous bed of seasoned fries. Each bite is a burst of flavor, as the savory hot dogs mingle with the hearty chili, tangy mustard, and crisp onions. Finished off with a sprinkle of shredded cheese, this dish is a symphony of taste sensations that will leave you craving more. Trust us, you won't be able to resist!$10.00
Sides & Apps
- Seasoned Fries
Perfectly seasoned house fries$5.00
- Chili Fries
House-seasoned Fries with delicious chilli on top.$6.00
- Cheese Fries
House-seasoned fries with your choice of cheese drizzled right on top.$6.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
A must-try is our Chili Cheese Fries. Nothing tastes better when you have the munchies! Our house-made seasoned fries with your choice of cheese, melted, sliced, or shredded. Smothered with our mouthwatering chili.$7.00
- Vegan Elote Fries
Experience a fiesta of flavors with our irresistible Vegan Elote Fries! We start with our house-seasoned fries, elevate them with charred corn and caramelized onions. Finally, we drizzle them with garlic infused vegan aioli for the perfect finish. Each bite is a celebration of taste, blending savory, spicy, and creamy notes for a truly unforgettable culinary experience.$6.50
- Vegan Shredded Cole Slaw (4oz)
Our house-made vegan coleslaw. Same coleslaw that's on our hot dogs just shredded for more of a crunch and bite to eat as a side option!$4.50
- Grilled Corn Side
Charred grilled corn infused with fresh minced garlic, seasoned, topped with chives$2.50
- Side Chilli$3.00
- Side Cheese$3.00
A-La-Carte
- Plain Hot Dog$4.50
- Single Koney$5.50
- Single Koney Slaw Dog$6.50
- Single Turkey Loose Burger$6.50
- Chili Cheese Dog$7.50
- 5 Wings$10.00
- Better Made Chips
Better Made Snack Chips - made in Detroit. Picture does NOT represent the actual product you will receive. It will either be BBQ or Plain Chips. NO Special Request will be given for Online Orders.$2.00
- Diced Onions (2oz)
Add that Crunch!$0.75
- Jalapenos
Add that Kick!$0.75