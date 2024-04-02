Check the location page for pickup!!
Detroit Koney Hiram
Combo Meals
D1 | Detroit Classic
2 Koney Dogs - which includes chili, mustard, and onion paired with chili cheese fries with your choice of cheese. Go ahead and add onions and jalapenos for an extra kick!$17.00
D2 | Detroit Plain
Indulge in the savory satisfaction of (2) premium all-beef kosher hot dogs with no toppings, served alongside a generous portion of house seasoned fries$14.00
D3 | Koney Slaw Dog
Savor the flavor with (2) Detroit-style Koney dogs, with chili, mustard, onion, and topped with our house made vegan coleslaw. Together with our perfectly seasoned house fries.$17.00
D4 | Quick Bite
Have a bite of (1) all-beef hot dog served with our house fries. Simple. That's it.$10.50
D5 | Just the Dogs
Simplify your craving with a hearty duo of (2) all-beef hot dogs, generously topped with chili, mustard, and onion fixings minus the extra carbs.$11.00
Build Your Own Combo
Indulge in the savory satisfaction of (2) premium all-beef kosher hot dogs with no toppings, served alongside a generous portion of house seasoned fries$14.00
D6 | Loaded Chili Cheese Nachos
Chili and cheese sauce on a bed on homemade seasoned nachos. Add Pico de Galo for an extra flare!$12.00
Classic Dogs
Specialty Dogs
ATL Dog
Chili, Cheese, Seasoned Cole Slaw, Onions - just the way AT-Aliens like it!$8.00
The Spicy Dog
All Beef hot dog topped with Grilled onions, Fresh Serrano peppers, Siracha Aioli, Red Pepper Flakes$8.00
The Crunchy Dog
All Beef hot dog topped with our house-made Cole Slaw, cucumber, and jalapeno cilantro sauce$8.00
Southwest BBQ Dog
All beef hot dog topped with Pico de galo, our seasoned fries, and BBQ Sauce drizzled on top$8.00
Fries
Seasoned Fries
Perfectly seasoned house fries$5.00
Chili Fries
House-seasoned Fries with delicious chili on top.$6.00
Cheese Fries
House-seasoned fries with your choice of cheese drizzled right on top.$6.00
Chili Cheese Fries
A must-try is our Chili Cheese Fries. Nothing tastes better when you have the munchies! Our house-made seasoned fries with your choice of cheese, melted, sliced, or shredded. Smothered with our mouthwatering chili.$7.00
Toppings
Side Chili
Right from the "D" - go ahead and try you some$3.00
Side Cheese$3.00
Shredded Cole Slaw
Our house-made vegan coleslaw. Same coleslaw that's on our hot dogs shredded for more of a crunch and bite to eat as a side option!$1.50
Diced Onions
Add that Crunch!$0.75
Jalapeños
Add that Kick!$0.75
Pico De Galo$1.00