Indulge in the ultimate comfort food experience with our signature dish: 1 juicy hot dog, expertly chopped and served on top of a generous bed of seasoned fries. Each bite is a burst of flavor, as the savory hot dogs mingle with the hearty chili, tangy mustard, and crisp onions. Finished off with a sprinkle of shredded cheese, this dish is a symphony of taste sensations that will leave you craving more. Trust us, you won't be able to resist!

Broke Down Koney Fries Mods Required* Please select 1 to 5 Cheese on D8 Fry Well Done Lite Chilli on Fries Extra Chili on Fries + $0.75 Lite Mustard on Fries Lite Onion on Fries Extra Onions on Fries + $0.25 Sub Grilled Onions + $0.25 Lite Cheese on Fries Add Cole Slaw to Fries + $1.00 Add Jalapenos to Fries + $0.50 Add Drink to Combo Please select up to 1 Lions Punch + $5.00