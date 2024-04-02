Check the location page for pickup!!
Detroit Koney Hiram
Munchies
Seasoned Fries
Perfectly seasoned house fries$4.50
Chili Fries
House-seasoned Fries with delicious chili on top.$5.99
Cheese Fries
House-seasoned fries with your choice of cheese drizzled right on top.$5.99
Chili Cheese Fries
A must-try is our Chili Cheese Fries. Nothing tastes better when you have the munchies! Our house-made seasoned fries with your choice of cheese, melted, sliced, or shredded. Smothered with our mouthwatering chili.$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of tasty strips of sweet potatoes deep fried$5.95
I-20 Fries
Seasoned fries, braised pork belly, habanero pepper bacon jam, Gouda shreds, pickled onions, scallions, ranch!$12.75
Hot Honey Mozzarella Sticks
7 pieces of breaded mozzarella sticks tossed in a hot honey sauce$8.75
Chesse Nachos$5.99
Nachos Grande
Fresh Tortilla chips heaped with Detroit chili sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, Pico, Serrano peppers, scallions, and sour cream$13.25
6 Piece Wing$10.00
10 Piece Wing$14.00
Single Dogs
Plain Hot Dog$5.00
Single Koney$6.00
Single Koney Slaw Dog$7.00
Chili Cheese Dog
Classic chili cheese dog with your choice of cheese$7.00
ATL Dog
Chili, Cheese, Seasoned Cole Slaw, Onions - just the way AT-Aliens like it!$8.00
Spicy Dog
All Beef hot dog topped with Grilled onions, Fresh Serrano peppers, Siracha Aioli, Red Pepper Flakes$8.00
fRESH Dog
All Beef hot dog topped with our house-made Cole Slaw, cucumber, and jalapeno cilantro sauce$8.00
BBQ Dog
All beef hot dog topped with Pico de galo, our seasoned fries, and BBQ Sauce drizzled on top$8.00
Toppings
Side Chili
Right from the "D" - go ahead and try you some$3.00
Side Cheese$3.00
Shredded Cole Slaw
Our house-made vegan coleslaw. Same coleslaw that's on our hot dogs shredded for more of a crunch and bite to eat as a side option!$1.50
Diced Onions
Add that Crunch!$0.75
Jalapeños
Add that Kick!$0.75
Pico De Galo$1.00
Combos
D1 | Detroit Classic
2 Koney Dogs - which includes chili, mustard, and onion paired with chili cheese fries with your choice of cheese. Go ahead and add onions and jalapenos for an extra kick!$17.00
D2 | Detroit Plain
Indulge in the savory satisfaction of (2) premium all-beef kosher hot dogs with no toppings, served alongside a generous portion of house seasoned fries$14.00
D3 | Koney Slaw Dog
Savor the flavor with (2) Detroit-style Koney dogs, with chili, mustard, onion, and topped with our house made vegan coleslaw. Together with our perfectly seasoned house fries.$17.00
D4 | Quick Bite
Have a bite of (1) all-beef hot dog served with our house fries. Simple. That's it.$10.50
D5 | Just the Dogs
Simplify your craving with a hearty duo of (2) all-beef hot dogs, generously topped with chili, mustard, and onion fixings minus the extra carbs.$11.00
Build Your Own Dog
Indulge in the savory satisfaction of (2) premium all-beef kosher hot dogs with no toppings, served alongside a generous portion of house seasoned fries$5.00
Motown Wings & Chili Cheese Fries
10 Seasoned to perfection party wings paired with crispy Detroit-made chili cheese fries$20.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, marinated grilled chicken, boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese. Served with ranch and a slice of warm pita bread.$15.99
Motor City Yero (Gyro)$13.95
Big Back Coney Burger
Smash burger patty topped with Detroit-style chili, melted cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce and our house-made smoky melt sauce$13.99
Tuna Melt$13.75
Down South BLT$11.99
A-La-Carte
Better Made Chips
Better Made Snack Chips - made in Detroit. Picture does NOT represent the actual product you will receive. It will either be BBQ or Plain Chips. NO Special Request will be given for Online Orders.$2.00
Side Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions$5.25
Side Coleslaw$1.50
Side Pita Bread$1.50
Side Texas Toast$1.25
Smoked Beef Brisket Chili$7.50
Loaded Potato Soup$7.50