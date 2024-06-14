Locations for Food Truck this Month!
06.14 / 11:00 PM
Austell Midnight Train
An Independence Day is coming up and it's a time to celebrate! That's right, get ready for a grown folks only Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration and party like no other! It's a dress to impress, high energy, exciting night of fun and fellowship! Featuring live music and performances, comedy, T an ATL's Hottest DJ, dancing, vendors and You! | Threadmill Mall Complex, 5000 Austell Powder Springs Rd. SW Austell, GA | 7PM-11PM
06.16 / 4:00 PM
Douglasville Behe Celebration
BEHE joins the community in celebrating our progress every year with a Festival. A two-day festival of dancing, singing, special personalities, foods, crafts and games. We will be there SUNDAY ONLY | June 16th, 2024 | O'Neal Plaza, Downtown, Douglasville | 12 PM - 6 PM
06.21 / 2:00 PM
Atlanta Juneteenth Festival
The 12th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival is a 3 DAY event that celebrates and commemorates Juneteenth, America’s newest national holiday. Piedmont Park: 1322 Monroe Drive, Atlanta, GA 30306 | June 21st - June 23rd | 10AM-10 PM each day
06.30 / 9:00 PM
Chatta Town Tasting Festival 2024
Come enjoy good food, music, and fun @ Miller Park, 910 Market St. Chattanooga, TN | 5 PM - 9PM
