Austell Midnight Train

An Independence Day is coming up and it's a time to celebrate! That's right, get ready for a grown folks only Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration and party like no other! It's a dress to impress, high energy, exciting night of fun and fellowship! Featuring live music and performances, comedy, T an ATL's Hottest DJ, dancing, vendors and You! | Threadmill Mall Complex, 5000 Austell Powder Springs Rd. SW Austell, GA | 7PM-11PM