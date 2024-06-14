Where it Started

Step into the rich tapestry of history where the iconic Coney Island tale began in the early 1900s. Crafted by immigrants seeking refuge and opportunity in the bustling streets of New York City, the original Coney Island swiftly captured the hearts and palates of Americans far and wide.





Fast forward to the vibrant city of Detroit, Michigan, circa 1914 or 1917, the birthplace of the Coney Island legacy as we know it today. Amidst the spirited debates over its inception, two legendary establishments emerged side by side: American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island, each staking its claim to culinary fame.





Yet, the age-old question persists: Which holds the title of the first Detroit Coney Island? Is it the iconic American Coney Island or the beloved Lafayette Coney Island? The answer remains a mystery, for both boast their rightful place in history, standing shoulder to shoulder, an inseparable part of Detroit's cultural fabric.





And now, in homage to this enduring tradition, we proudly present our rendition of the beloved Koney Island, with a distinctive "K". Inspired by the soulful essence of Metro Detroit, where Koney Islands are not merely eateries but cherished symbols of community and heritage. Our Koney Island pays homage to the timeless legacy of its predecessors while carving its own path in the culinary landscape. Join us on a journey through flavor and tradition as we invite you to experience the essence of Koney Island hospitality, where every bite tells a story steeped in history and flavor. Welcome to Detroit Koney Island, where the spirit of Detroit comes alive in every savory bite.





Who are We:

At the heart of our team lies a passion for culinary exploration and a deep appreciation for the art of flavor. Hailing from Detroit and now immersed in the rich tapestry of Southern Atlanta culture, we understand the transformative power of exceptional cuisine.





Driven by a shared love for both savoring and sharing robust flavors, we embarked on a journey to bring the essence of beloved menu classics to a wider audience. One thing people from Detroit always crave when they leave is chili cheese fries, koney dogs, or pitas to an array of other tantalizing options.





As creative masterminds with an eye for innovation, we infuse each dish with a unique twist, paying homage to tradition while embracing the spirit of culinary adventure. Whether serving up comfort classics or crafting bold new creations, our dedication to excellence shines through in every flavorful encounter.





Join us on this ride as we celebrate the diversity of flavors and the joy of shared meals. From our kitchen to your table, we invite you to experience the magic of unforgettable dining experiences with us. Welcome to a world where food is not just nourishment but a celebration of life's cherished past times.



